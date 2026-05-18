Brown Mogotsi not linked to murder despite gun ties, say police

The South African Police Service has confirmed that controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi has not been linked to a 2021 murder case tied to a firearm allegedly used during what police now believe was a staged assassination attempt against him.

Mogotsi, a political fixer hailing from North West, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of defeating the ends of justice, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, perjury, and discharging a firearm in a municipal area.

Police allege that Mogotsi staged an assassination attempt against himself last November.

Speaking outside court, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said ballistic evidence connected the firearm allegedly used during the incident to several violent crimes dating back years.

“Our ballistic report tells us that the firearm that was used on that particular evening that shot at the vehicle of Mr Brown Mogotsi has been linked to other crimes as well,” Mathe said.

The first case dates back to 2020 in Roodepoort, where a motorist was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

“A shot went off but the motorist was not injured. Police opened a case of armed robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as an attempted murder case,” she said.

The firearm was also linked to a deadly 2021 shooting at a drinking spot in Eldorado Park.

“A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a particular drinking spot. There was one other person who was shot. We had one murder case as well as an attempted murder charge,” said Mathe.

Despite the ballistics links, Mathe stressed that investigators were not connecting Mogotsi directly to the murder or attempted murder cases at this stage.

“We are still looking for the firearm that was used in this particular crime scene. We have not found it. He must tell us who gave him that particular firearm,” she said.

“For now, we are not yet linking him to the murder and attempted murders. It could be a firearm that is being passed around and being used in crimes.”

Mathe said investigators still did not understand the motive behind the alleged staged assassination attempt.

She warned members of the public against opening false criminal cases, saying such actions often backfire.

“He must tell us who gave him that firearm, whom does it belong to, so that we can solve other cases?” she said.

Mogotsi’s lawyer, Makau Sekgatja, maintained that his client was an innocent victim of an attempted assassination.

Sekgatja said Mogotsi was shocked after being arrested shortly after leaving the Madlanga Commission on Friday, where he had declined to testify out of fear of incriminating himself.

“We went to see him. He was clearly shocked. He didn’t understand why he was particularly arrested in that manner,” Sekgatja said.

He added that Mogotsi remained in good spirits despite reportedly feeling uncomfortable eating food in custody because of fears it could be tampered with.

Mogotsi is expected back in court on May 25 for a formal bail application.

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