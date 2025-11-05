Brown Mogotsi postpones opening case on attempted assassination

Controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi has failed to immediately open a case with the South African Police Service after an alleged failed assassination on him.

Mogotsi’s vehicle was sprayed with bullets in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on Monday, but he came out unwounded.

In an interview with Sunday World on Tuesday evening, Mogotsi said he will provide his statement to the police on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow I am submitting a statement to the police. Only then will I talk to this issue,” said Mogotsi.

Police confirmed shooting

The details of the shooting were confirmed by police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe. She also confirmed on Tuesday that they received a call after 10pm the previous night notifying them about the shooting incident.

Mathe said the acting station commander of Vosloorus police station tried following up if he would still be handing over his statement after promising to do so at 8am, but he has not been answering his phone.

Mathe said Mogotsi would be charged for defeating the ends of justice if the investigations find that the shooting was staged.

She said the mobilising of police resources, various experts, members of visible policing and detectives would have rather been used for another crime scene that needed the resources.

“If indeed it was staged, then we would have to add the charge of defeating the ends of justice. So, we are hoping that it was not staged and that this was genuine. And that there was an actual attempt on his life. That is why we have registered a case of attempted murder.

No blood found in car

“But looking at the car, we don’t see blood. We don’t see anything that suggests that Mr Mogotsi was injured in the process or wounded. And the police officers that attended to the crime scene yesterday also confirm [that],” said Mathe.

She said police interviewed Mogotsi upon arrival at the scene. He revealed to them that he was being followed by a white bakkie before he was shot, and it drove off. However, she said Mogotsi also refused to open a case out of fear for his life.

“In terms of our investigations, our investigating team is estimating at around 11 rounds fired at the vehicle. But our investing team is still at the scene,” said Mathe.

She highlighted that the scene happened at night. And the team had to come back to ensure that they did not miss any evidence from the scene.

Links to criminal cartels

Mogotsi has been implicated in the parliamentary Ad Hoc committee’s investigation into the claims made by KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. As well as the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Mogosti has not yet appeared before either of the investigations. But prior witnesses have claimed that he is connected to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The latter is an alleged member of the Big Five syndicate. They are also connected to the syndicates that were embezzling funds from Tembisa Hospital.

