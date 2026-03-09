Brown Mogotsi, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala played me – Suliman Carrim

North West businessman Suliman Carrim told the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday that he believes he was manipulated by associates in a controversial business arrangement linked to a Medicare24 Tshwane contract with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Carrim, whose two attempts to testify behind closed doors were shot down by commission chairperson, retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, began his testimony on Monday by describing how his involvement started in June 2024 when he received a call from businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

At the time, Carrim was a shareholder in security firm Fusion Tactical, which he said later became linked to financial dealings related to the contract.

R10m for Matlala

According to Carrim, Matlala told him he had secured a tender with SAPS but required

R10-million to support the operation. Carrim said he later met Michael Van Wyk, who he understood to be the owner of the Medicare24 franchise, while Matlala was operating as the franchisee.

“At the same time I needed to verify this, so I reached out to a friend of mine, Brown Mogotsi, who is from Mafikeng as well. He is someone who is known and connected. Mogotsi reverted and told me that the tender was legitimate,” he said.

After discussions, a payment structure was established between the parties.

He said that after 2024, he regularly asked Matlala about the acquisition of a Service Level Agreement (SLA) from SAPS and repeatedly followed up on outstanding payments.

“I began pressing Vusi to provide me with invoices and payments details from SAPS. I again reached out to Brown Mogotsi and asked him to check if Matlala was receiving work, Brown confirmed and said we will be paid. I only received R1.75-million,” he added.

However, Carrim said Matlala later asked for additional funds, which he declined because he had not yet received the payments he expected.

“Before any other payments could be received in March, Vusi sent me a message regarding the cancellation of Medicare24’s contract. I informed Brown of what Vusi told me and requested him to find out what was happening. Later Mogotsi sent me a message and said he spoke to the minister.

‘I faked ties to minister’

“Brown advised that I make Vusi believe that I am close to the minister and my involvement or assistance with the minister and his office would be crucial to force Vusi to pay me my money,” he said.

“I misrepresented my association with the minister,” Carrim told the commission, explaining that he did so in an attempt to force Matlala to prioritise payment.

Carrim insisted during his testimony that he never attempted to influence Senzo Mchunu or anyone within the SAPS.

Carrim denies ties with Mchunu, Sibiya

He told the commission he has no relationship with Mchunu, Shadrack Sibiya, or Firoz Khan.

“I have no relationship with Minister Senzo Mchunu, whether professional or personal. I know Gen Khan as we sometimes pray at the same mosque in Houghton when I am in the Johannesburg area,” Carrim said.

Carrim claimed he was misled by Mogotsi, who allegedly exaggerated his relationship with the minister.

He further testified that he only became aware of communications between Mogotsi and Matlala after the commission began its proceedings.

“It was clear that both of them were playing me. It is clear that I was caught in the middle of them. Vusi knew very well that I had no contacts and Brown knew that I would return to him because I became reliant on his advices. Vusi ceased responding to me around May 2025,” he added.

Commission continues.

