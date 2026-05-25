Brown Mogotsi’s shot at freedom postponed as state questions address, credibility

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday postponed the bail application of North West political fixer Brown Mogotsi to Thursday, 28 May, after questions emerged over his confirmed residential address during proceedings.

The postponement came as the state opposed Mogotsi’s release on bail, arguing that his application contained several inconsistencies, including concerns over the accuracy and credibility of the address he provided to the court.

Mogotsi is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, defeating the ends of justice, and perjury.

The charges relate to an alleged staged assassination attempt in Vosloorus on November 3, 2025.

Prosecutor Thami Mpekane told the court that forensic evidence contradicts Mogotsi’s account of the incident.

The court heard that Mogotsi had allegedly dismissed his security detail on the day of the shooting, informing them that he would not require their services.

Investigators also found that the vehicle involved in the incident remained stationary when shots were fired.

Mogotsi plans to plead not guilty

Adding to the state’s opposition, the investigating officer alleged that Mogotsi attempted to bribe or persuade the investigating officer to convince prosecutors not to oppose bail.

In his bail affidavit, Mogotsi denied staging the assassination attempt and indicated that he intends to plead not guilty to all charges.

His attorney, William Sekgatja, argued that releasing his client on R10 000 bail served the interests of justice.

Sekgatja told the court that Mogotsi earns a monthly salary of R32 000 and that his family depends on his income.

Mogotsi’s legal team further requested time to file a supplementary affidavit after the State challenged aspects of his application.

The court also heard that Mogotsi has three previous convictions, including two for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, as well as convictions related to negligent and reckless driving.

He previously served two years in prison for those offences.

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