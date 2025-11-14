Budget shortfall leaves SA’s HIV and TB programmes reeling

South Africa’s battle against HIV and AIDS and tuberculosis is staggering on the brink of disaster, with a staggering R1.4-billion annual funding shortfall.

According to the Rural Health Advocacy Project [RHAP], this is threatening to unravel hard-won public health gains.

The warning came from RHAP Executive Director Russell Rensburg on Friday, just days after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) painted a picture of fiscal prudence amid economic headwinds.

In the address, Godongwana pledged to double economic growth, streamline state efficiency, strengthen revenue collection, and root out government waste to restore public trust.

No roadmap to protect low-income groups

However, RHAP contends that these broad statements mask a deepening hole in resources for the nation’s most vulnerable. Particularly in rural and low-income communities.

Rensburg welcomed Godongwana’s nod to persistent service-delivery woes. But he criticised the MTBPS for offering no roadmap to protect the low-income earners from the squeeze.

“While he recognises the challenges, the statement stops short of concrete measures to shield low-income households,” Rensburg said.

“There is a big gap in terms of what is needed,” Rensburg added.

At the heart of the crisis, Rensburg highlighted, are the country’s flagship HIV and TB initiatives. The bedrocks of South Africa’s response to epidemics that claim thousands of lives yearly.

However, he said South Africa’s HIV and TB programme has only received in the region of R800-million. And the TB programme has an annual shortfall of R600-million.

Impact of funding cuts by US donors

Rensburg said these shortfalls are worsened by the phase-out of US health aid. They hobble efforts to hit national targets for testing, treatment, and prevention.

“A glimmer of relief appeared earlier this year with the Special Appropriations Bill. This funnelled an extra R700-million to patch some holes left by departing international donors.

“This still leaves critical programmes underfunded,” he said, urging a unified front across government.

“To protect the gains that we have made, we need strong prioritisation and alignment between all implementers. This includes the government.”

