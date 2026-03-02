Building collapse claims four lives in Ormonde business park, some still trapped in rubble

Four people have died and three others remain trapped beneath the rubble after a building collapsed at Amethyst Business Park in the south of Johannesburg on Monday, prompting an urgent, large-scale rescue operation.

Authorities say the figures are preliminary and will be updated once investigations and rescue efforts are complete.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) teams rushed to the scene on Amethyst Road in Ormonde shortly after the collapse, launching intensive search-and-rescue operations amid fears the toll could rise.

“Rescue operations are underway, with priority being given to search and rescue and securing the scene to ensure the safety of all affected individuals,” said Xolile Khumalo, an EMS spokesperson.

Khumalo confirmed that while four fatalities have been recorded, three people are still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

“At this time, the cause of the collapse has not yet been determined. A complete assessment is being conducted, and additional resources have been mobilised to support the response efforts,” she said.

Rescue crews, supported by disaster management officials and structural engineers, continue to comb through the wreckage as police cordon off the area to ensure public safety.

“Members of the public are urged to avoid the vicinity to allow emergency personnel to operate safely and efficiently,” Khumalo added.

Authorities have indicated that casualty numbers may change as operations continue and investigations into the cause of the collapse progress. Further updates are expected as more verified information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

