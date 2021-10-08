Bujy ‘ordered’ to pay up R1 million for damages caused to Boity

Johannesburg – Assault accused Bujy has told Sunday World that he has been served with a letter of demand for damages caused to media personality Boity Thulo in the altercation which took place last week.

Reports state that in the letter of demand, Boity is demanding an amount of R1 million for the damages she sustained.

TV and radio star, Bujy Bikwa allegedly assaulted Thulo at a hotel in Midrand, north of Joburg, which resulted in him spending the weekend behind bars at Johannesburg prison.

He was released this week on R2 000 bail and was warned by the Magistrate not to interfere with witnesses.

Earlier this week, Sunday World, reported that a police officer, who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media, said Bikwa, upon realizing he would spend the night with other male detainees, refused to go to the holding cells, saying he was uncomfortable.

“Because they could not let him share a holding cell with female detainees, they allocated him a single cell, where he spent the night alone before appearing in court on Friday,” said the officer.

On Thursday, Bujy released a statement claiming that he was also a victim of abuse.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma