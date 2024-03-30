Burna Boy promoter redeems himself with new awards show

After being publicly humiliated following the disastrous failed Burna Boy concert in South Africa last year, promoter Gregory Wings looks to redeem himself with an awards show.

First Africa Social Media Awards

American promoter Gregory Wings has joined Reality show Star Tebogo Ramokgadi as a partner and funder to produce the first Africa Social Media Awards.

Wings made headlines last year after he failed to bring the much anticipated Nigerian superstar Burna Boy concert. The showstopper was scheduled for the FNB Stadium last September.

This time around, Wings, and popular producer and Diamond and Dolls reality television show star Ramokgadi, are ready to work magic together.

Set for March next year

Ramokgadi described the union as an exciting journey for both of them and the entertainment industry.

“Our social media awards will take place in March 2025. With my sponsors from America, who will be collaborating with me and doing it annually. Gregory and I will also be focusing on growing our production company and a record label. The label will sign four artists, who will be pushed internationally,” Ramokgadi said.

Groundbreaking talent agency

The two decided to merge their business ideas to establish a media company in South Africa.

“With Wings’ substantial investment, the venture has birthed a talent agency dedicated to showcasing local talents. These include YouTubers, singers, songwriters, socialites, and actors,” Ramokgadi added.

The pair said their partnership is not limited to media work. They are building a business empire that is set to be a legacy.

Business empire

“Additionally, the company encompasses a production division and a comprehensive media enterprise. Noteworthy extensions of the brand include a luxury hair company as well.

Through strategic partnerships, they have laid a promising and diverse path to create a dynamic portfolio within the South African business landscape.

Wings is set to redeem himself by the partnership and deliver a stellar show for his music lovers. This despite not revealing if Burna Boy would return to the country as headliner for the awards.