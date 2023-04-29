Bus accident in Swellendam claims five lives

Five people have tragically lost their lives in a horrific bus accident on Friday, while many other passengers remain fighting for their lives in hospital.

The accident took place on the N2 near Swellendam in the Western Cape.

According to a statement issued by the provincial government, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it overturned leaving 48 people with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

All lanes were closed after the accident as traffic officials and police attended to the scene.

Premier Alan Winde sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“For now we are focused on a coordinated response to give all victims the best possible care and safety at the scene.”

Health and Wellness minister Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said they have arranged that Eskom exempts Swellendam Hospital from the load shedding schedule.

“This will greatly assist the facility in ensuring round-the-clock lifesaving services. As minister of Health and Wellness, I am grateful for the dedication and commitment of our healthcare professionals. We will be monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as they are confirmed. As for now, Health has the situation under control,” said Mbombo.

