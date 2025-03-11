Bus crash near OR Tambo airport kills 12 passengers

A bus crash on the R21 northbound near the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday morning resulted in the deaths of 12 passengers.

Ekurhuleni emergency management services (EMS) reported that 45 other passengers had been admitted to various hospitals.

William Ntladi, the Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson, said: “Upon arrival of emergency services, we found people lying across the road.

“A medical check was conducted, and 12 of the adults who were passengers were declared dead by paramedics, and 45, the driver included, have been hospitalised with minor to critical injuries.”

Ntladi said the bus jack-knifed and rolled several times before landing on its side.

“Unfortunately, in this accident we have 12 fatalities, and all of them are adults. Nine are males and three are females, and the entire freeway is still closed.

“A number of other patients that have been injured have been treated and transported to various hospitals.”

All four lanes have been completely blocked off to traffic, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Schoolchildren killed in multi-vehicle accident

This is the second fatal accident in Ekurhuleni in less than 24 hours. Four schoolchildren lost their lives in a multi-vehicle accident on the N12 highway near Daveyton on Monday.

A bus was also involved in the accident.

The deceased include two boy learners from the same family. They were in grades one and three at Tom Newby Primary School in Benoni.

Also killed in the accident were a grade one boy learner from Rynfield Primary School, also in Benoni, and a kindergarten boy learner from an early childhood development centre that is yet to be identified.

According to the Gauteng department of education, another girl learner in grade three from Rynfield Primary School is in critical condition at a local hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of these young learners whose lives were tragically cut short by this unfortunate incident,” said Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, friends, and the school communities during this painful period.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content