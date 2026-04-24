Bushbuckridge municipality ‘concerned’ over R600k in unpaid stipends

Fresh trouble is brewing around the National Skills Fund (NSF) after Bushbuckridge Local Municipality in Mpumalanga confirmed that interns placed through Forek Institute of Technology are still waiting for stipends despite promises of payment.

The municipality said 25 participants were placed under the programme, made up of 21 interns and four work integrated learning (WIL) learners.

Municipal spokesperson Fhumulani Thovhakale said the programme ran for two years and officially ended in March.

She said interns were meant to receive R6,500 a month, while WIL learners were to receive R4,500. The amount totals R618,000 in unpaid stipends between December and March 31.

Funds ‘not held by municipality’

Crucially, the municipality said the money was not held by the municipality. According to Thovhakale, the funds were administered by Forek Institute of Technology on behalf of the NSF.

“The municipality’s role was for work placement and also submitting attendance registers to Forek Institute technology every month,” said Thovhakale.

Her remarks place new scrutiny on the handling of stipend payments after complaints from affected participants that money had not reached them.

Forek ‘had promised payments’

Thovhakale said the municipality became aware of frustrations through a WhatsApp group created by Forek for updates on the programme, as well as through calls from affected interns.

“No formal notification was received from Forek,” he said. She added that Forek had indicated payments would be processed during the week of Good Friday.

However, that did not happen, according to complaints relayed to the municipality.

“Forek indicated that payment will be made by the week of Good Friday, however we were informed by the interns that the payments were not done,” said Thovhakale.

Interns voice frustrations

The municipality said the intended outcome of the programme was to give interns workplace exposure, while WIL learners needed 18 months of practical training to complete qualifications.

The interns have told Sunday World that their stipends have been outstanding since December last year, leaving many unable to pay rent, buy food or cover transport costs before the programme ended.

They added that some participants had allegedly been evicted from rented rooms because they could no longer keep up with payments.

Pressure on NSF

The latest revelations are likely to deepen pressure on the NSF, which exists to finance training opportunities aimed at tackling unemployment and building scarce skills.

In Sunday World’s earlier report, the NSF distanced itself from the unpaid stipends saga, saying it does not directly administer stipend payments and that responsibility rested with appointed provider Forek Institute of Technology.

The fund said it had received complaints from interns and intensified its intervention. It further revealed that a probe uncovered financial non-compliance by Forek between October and December 2025, with some expenditures allegedly unable to be verified as project-related, resulting in tighter controls before further disbursements could be processed.

Forek Institute of Technology has not responded to the publication’s media questions.

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