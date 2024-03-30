Bushfire festival to heat up the near-winter weather

South Africa’s vocal powerhouses are not only geared to steal hearts with their magical performances, they are expected to set the stages ablaze at the 17th edition of the MTN Bushfire festival. The event returns to the Malkerns Vallery at the heart of the Kingdom of eSwatini from May 31 to June 2.

Impressive line-up of artists

The organisers and fans alike are over the moon after the second line-up of artists were revealed this week. They will be performing at the House On Fire, lauded as one of the most eclectic entertainment venues in the world.

The festival’s line-up has over the years been loved by Fire Starters from all over the world. This for its multicultural, eclectic mix of top musical talents. Also for its exciting discoveries of artists and genres that amaze and inspire.

Discovering new artists and music styles is one of the highlights of every MTN Bushfire weekend.

Nigerian star Nneka to headline the act

Following the recent announcement of a range of celebrated global artists, Nigerian artist Nneka was announced as the headline act. MTN Bushfire has released another list of confirmed artists.

These exemplify the festival’s conscious celebration of diversity, spirit of social inclusion and an atmosphere of tolerance inspired by its call to action — Bring Your Fire.

Mzansi’s incomparable Lloyiso, whose inspirational and relatable songs convey pure emotion, made the cut. With the rebellious and spiritually inspired concoctions brewed by BCUC – Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness – fans are in for a treat. Festival goers are going to be taken on a journey by their home-grown sounds of Soweto down the ages.

Insightful lyricist

Insightful lyricist Muzi is a transcendent storyteller who intertwines his deepest, most personal vulnerabilities into his genre-blending music. From Cape Town there is Luukhanyo & The Hii Rollers. He is known for his unapologetically authentic song-writing and seamlessly blended elements of contemporary RnB, Hip-Hop, Funk, and Jazz.

Jazzing things up from the UK are Camilla George and Blue Lab Beats. Their performances are supported by a dynamic partnership between pioneering grassroots jazz organisation, Jazz re:freshed and South African creative agency, The Dig.

Camilla George is a visionary saxophonist, composer, bandleader and innovator from the UK. She brings a unique, hypnotising blend of Afrofuturism, hip Hhop and Jazz. Her music is informed by a powerful connection to her Nigerian identity, lineage and heritage. Add to that her love of fusing African and Western music.

Music and cultures come together

Blue Lab Beats is one of the fastest-rising production duos in the world right now, with over 50 million streams. The duo consists of ground-breaking producer, NK-OK, and the formidable multi-instrumentalist, Mr. DM. They recently won a Grammy for their production on Angelique Kidjo’s track Fired Up on her Mother Nature LP. It won Best Global Music Album category.

MTN Bushfire is a place where people and cultures come together as embodied by Cape Town-based Seba Kaapstad. It’s a multi-national neo-soul quartet which conjure beatific grooves that radiate the polyrhythmic essence of Africa. Inspiring unity and healing.

Radio Sechaba is the brainchild of critically acclaimed pianist, composer and South African producer Bokani Dyer. The composition reflects his deep interest in nation building, unity and identity.

From the vibrant, pumping music scene in Tanzania, ferocity and passion combine with Kadilida & Jay Mitta. They bring us their take on the intoxicating and irresistible African rave genre, Singeli.

More treats from the Motherland

As a multi-disciplinary festival, the festival proudly presents one of this year’s multi-media treats, The Native Practices of Mozambique. The audio-visual event by Matchume Zango presents a refreshing act. A renewed version of the songs, dances and rites of the traditional Bantu people of Mozambique. Matchume is well known in the Southern African region for his spectacular Timbila and dance shows.

More cross-border and cross-genre artists on the line-up include The Congo Cowboys. They fuse the twangy sounds of American Roots music with the rich African traditional music.

Madalitso are a Malawian street duo that will make fans clap, dance, smile, and dance some more! It’s been an extraordinary few years for this dance folk duo who, until 2017, hadn’t left their native Malawi. But they have now toured Africa and Europe extensively.

Eswatini-born singer and composer, Jazz P, will take the multitude of die-hard Bushfire fans on a musical journey that explores femininity, spirituality, love and life. Other acts from eSwatini include Hanwah & Friends. It consists of pianist, vocalist and producer originally from the UK, Hanwah. She is on a dedicated musical journey with talented musicians in eSwatini and beyond. Best known for her captivating lyrics and versatility, Sarnilo smoothly incorporates both Siswati and Chichewa in a fusion of Afro-Soul and hip hop.

Family-friendly activities

Additionally, the festival’s fans can expect the usual diversity of performances. These include cultural performances, spoken word, family-friendly activities, dance. The ever-popular aartisanal Barn Marketplace, Global Food Village, and KidZone too. An invigorated “Bring Your Fire Zone” for interactive social and environmental advocacy.

Tickets can be purchased from the MTN Bushfire website, while further artist announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content