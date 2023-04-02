Business

Absa ups black ownership to over 25% in R11.2bn empowerment deal

By Bongani Mdakane
Arrie Rautenbach, Absa Group Chief Executive Officer says the black ownership is expected to exceed the 25 percent threshold.

Absa, one of the country’s leading banks, on Friday announced one of the biggest transformation deals in recent times through its new R11. 2-billion broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) transaction, which it hopes to implement later this year.

The structure of the deal will see black ownership of the group increase by 7%. The benefit to black South Africans will be through a corporate social investment (CSI) trust, and employees through a staff trust.

