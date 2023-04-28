Africa to learn about crypto and online trading opportunities

The latest trends and opportunities in financial technology (fintech), payments, crypto and online trading in Africa have delayed its growth and development of the continent’s financial sector.

This is according to the South African National Convention Bureau.

As a result, they have decided on hosting a two-day Finance Africa Magnates Summit (Fams) from May 8-10, 2023.

The summit, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, aims at bringing together industry leaders and experts to explore the latest trends and opportunities in Africa’s financial sector.

According to Jennie Lobanova, VP Events, Finance Magnets, the summit is important for Africa’s financial industry as it provides a unique opportunity for industry leaders, entrepreneurs and experts to come together to discuss the latest trends in online trading opportunities.

“We believe that Fams will contribute to the growth and development of Africa’s financial sector by promoting innovative ideas, strategic partnerships and collaborations.

With top speakers and professionals from across the globe, Fams promises to be an exciting event for anyone interested in the future of Africa’s financial industry,” said Lobanova.

She further said the summit is a perfect opportunity for attendees to network and connect with top industry professionals at the Networking Blitz.

“On the second day, there will be a hefty line-up of industry leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs, who will discuss the latest opportunities and challenges in Africa’s financial services sector, fintech and regulation in Africa, opportunities in financial services, global economy, African view, trading technology, and crypto in Africa.”

Among the experts who will be at the summit is Awelani Rahulani, head of department at Fintech, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), Meagan Rabe, the senior director of Fintech Management – SubSaharan Africa, VISA, Adam Button, a chief currency analyst, ForexLive and Brad Gillis, head of payments Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group.

