Allan Gray Orbis Foundation punts drive to create new industries

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation has zoomed focus into inclusive entrepreneurship in effort to help South Africa meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals or demands of Agenda 2063.

Allan Gray Orbis Foundation head of public affairs and communications Nontando Mthethwa explained that the Africa’s Agenda 2063 provides framework for socio-economic transformation, which they aim to beat at least by 2030.

She said inclusive entrepreneurship had the power to build individuals with solutions to societal challenges, thus providing a sustainable job creation and positive changes in society.

“Many people think of entrepreneurship as a route to self-enrichment, a glamorous job option that can lead to fame. But while it’s certainly true that there are a number of entrepreneurs who have gained global renown through their ventures, we are more interested in the potential impact of the kind of entrepreneurship that has a ripple effect throughout society,” said Mthethwa.

She said the Allan Gray Entrepreneurship Challenge was taking the first step as they sought to democratise entrepreneurship education by ensuring that it was widely available around the country. This includes entrepreneurial training, academic learning, mentorship and social support. They aim to have supported entrepreneurs to create at least 500 ventures, “10 of which will be worth R1-billion”.

“We need to make it clear that entrepreneurship is for everyone, not just the mavericks whose connections can help them get a business off the ground or those whose desperation at long-term unemployment lead them to starting a venture.

“For South African entrepreneurship to thrive, we need to create a pool of potential entrepreneurs who are representatives of our demographics. Entrepreneurship is not a magic panacea that will solve all of society’s ills, but it is one of the best tools at our disposal for creating jobs – meaningful jobs that tap into the needs of our time,” said Mthethwa.

She said to realise the dream to introduce new industries that would tackle the skyrocketing unemployment rate in South Africa, entrepreneurs would need to hold hands and use resources to help cultivate new mindsets to change the current social challenges.

She said the private sector would also need to help implement the legislation and policies already enacted by the government.

