Appointments: Woolworths appoints an interim CFO

Woolworths this week announced that its group financial director Reeza Isaacs has resigned with effect from 30 June 2023, to pursue new interests.

The retailer’s board appointed Zaid Manjra as interim chief financial officer effective from 1 July.

“Mr Manjra is a chartered accountant with nearly 20 years post-qualification experience, the last 15 of which have been in various senior financial roles within the group.

The board will advise shareholders and noteholders of a permanent appointment of a group finance director in due course,” Woolworths said in a statement.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author