Banking group celebrates Mzansi celebrities’ key milestones

Achieving something that has been your goal is one of the most fulfilling things to happen. It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and zeal to reach the standard that you have set for yourself.

One of the people who has done the most remarkable things is Banele Ndaba, popularly known as Moghelingz.

Speaking to Sunday World at an event hosted by Standard Bank to celebrate what the banking group calls “Achievas” in Milpark, Johannesburg on Friday, Moghelingz said he just stepped into his adulthood phase.

“I recently bought myself a car, doing a lot of things for the first time. Taking it back to when I bought my car was one of the emotional yet proudest moments for me,” he said.

Ndaba said being from a township where there are little to no opportunities at all has made him push even harder.

“I am the first person to appear on television at home. After I finished my matric, I decided that I will not pursue my studies any further and it was hard for me to get support at home, but they eventually warmed up after seeing me reaching the climax.”

Well-known for her isiZulu skits, Wendy Gumede said she saw a gap in the content creation space and decided to plug it.

“I have always been a creative person from a young age. I was so focused to a point that I didn’t have plan B, I didn’t want plan B. All I wanted was to be in the entertainment industry,” she said.

Gumede said in a space that is hard to get a job, she decided to use her creativity on Instagram.

“The reason I chose to create content in isiZulu was mainly to accommodate my grandmother. If my grandmother found it funny, then the rest of the world would most likely find it hilarious.

“I am hilarious in my home language, growing up I would imitate my uncles and aunts.”

She noted that her content was well-received and she decided to take it further.

Maskandi king Khuzani Mpungose was also in the midst of people who celebrated their first breakthroughs.

He told Sunday World that being the first maskandi artist to fill up Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, which takes up to 80 000 people, was his breakthrough in his music career.

“I am a very brave individual, that’s why I took the risk to fill up Moses Mabhida, which actually turned out very well,” said Mpungose.

“The sponsors were one of the challenges that I faced, but because I had the hope, the sponsors came through.”

The Ijele hitmaker said more than anything, he was scared of failing, as his name was going to be dragged in the mud.

“Coming from a home that no human being would find suitable to stay in pushed me. I can safely say that my greatest achievement was to build a home for myself and my family.”

Mpungose added that his many followers can expect another hit album towards the end of the year.

Itumeleng Matlaila, Standard Bank brand and marketing head of youth, mass and middle market, said the banking group’s goal with the project is to inspire “Achievas” by giving them access to success stories that they can identify with – stories that speak to what it really takes to get to your firsts and to make those firsts last.

“Each one of them is exciting, each one is a big moment, and each one is a reflection of the aspirations we at Standard Bank want to help enable,” said Matlaila.

She noted that reaching any key life milestone is an achievement, but to do so within the current South African context is a feat worth highlighting and praising.

“Just as our Achieva offering was designed to enable future growth and legacy, so too is this cover experience.

“With it we want to encourage our middle market customers to work towards their firsts and to know there is a bank that will back and partner with them on the journey to each milestone and beyond,” she said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.