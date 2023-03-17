Beer by-products to be used to bake bread for poor

The flagship of South African Breweries Castle Lager launched an initiative in partnership with The Health Food Company in Walkerville, south of Joburg earlier in March dubbed Bread Of the Nation

As part of the brand’s Better World Programme, the beer company now repurposes its by-product to produce about 30 000 loaves of bread for communities in need.

Castle Lager brand director Wendy Bedforth said: “For over 127 years, South African Breweries and Castle Lager have always represented the values of resilience and unity, bringing together South Africans through our favourite pastimes.

“As a proudly South African brand, we are delighted to leverage our production process for the greater good that will fuel the everyday hardworking South African.

“Bread of the Nation forms part of Castle Lager’s rebranding campaign to bring Mzansi’s favourite brew closer to our communities. This campaign speaks to our commitment to using the power of our brand to reshape and rebuild a better South Africa.”

The company teamed up with a non-governmental food-rescue organisation and hunger relief, SA Harvest, to make use of its footprint and partnerships to distribute the bread.

The CEO and founder of SA Harvest Alan Browde said: “Over 20-million people in South Africa are classified as food vulnerable, while 10.3-million tons of food go to waste every year.

“This initiative by South African Breweries to utilise a by-product is something that would ordinarily be viewed as waste and end up contributing to climate change and transforming it into a nutritious means of feeding those in desperate need, is an example of kind of innovation it will take to solve hunger in South Africa.

“We are delighted to partner with an organisation that shares our vision for reducing the environmental impact of food waste, and delivering nourishing food to the most vulnerable in our society.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author