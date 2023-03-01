Brand South Africa celebrates leading, impactful local companies

Brand South Africa has joined hands with Brand Africa to celebrate South Africa’s leading companies listed in the 2022 Brand Africa top 100.

The event to celebrate the success of the local brands was held at Brand South Africa offices in Houghton, Johannesburg on Wednesday ahead of the publication of the 2023 list that will be released in May.

Brand Africa releases the results of a survey on the most admired brands on the continent based on a research across 30 countries that represent as much as 85% of the continent’s gross domestic product and population.

Sithembile Ntombela, acting CEO at Brand South Africa, said the session was to celebrate the most admired local brands and to acknowledge the brands as enablers of job creation.

“This is to say thank you for playing your part to the business owners, because some of these brands have just emerged but they are lovable on the continent,” said Ntombela.

“This shows you the depths of the opportunity of the country. Should we inculcate and nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship, it means we can have a South Africa that is able to transition from a negative trajectory to a positive one.”

Ntombela said local brands account for 56% of the most admired brands on the continent, with Nigerian brands, led by Dangote, accounting for 24%. The Ethiopian brands, led by Ethiopian Airlines, account for 20%.

South African brands including Bathu, Drip, Portia M, FNB, DStv and Tiger Brands are some of the local companies which were honoured at the event.

Brand Africa founder and chairman Thebe Ikalafeng said Brand Africa is enforcing competitiveness.

“Since 2011, Brand Africa has driven a brand-led agenda to reimagine the continent’s image, reputation, and competitiveness,” Ikalafeng said.

“The Brand Africa survey and rankings are undoubtedly a barometer of Africa’s progress.”

