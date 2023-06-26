Business vital in promoting governance, says public protector

Acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has made significant progress in promoting cooperation and addressing critical issues related to service delivery and economic growth in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

After roadshows and strategic meetings she held early this year with premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, provincial legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, she successfully signed a memorandum of understanding with them, except the mayor.

She said among major concerns addressed during these meetings was the non-payment of service providers by government departments, which often exceeded the prescribed 30-day payment period without valid reasons.

She said her office planned to reopen a branch in Pietermaritzburg early next year to further extend the institution’s reach into the far ends of the province, ensuring that the rights and interests of businesses and citizens in remote areas are duly protected.

“The PPSA is empowered by law to investigate any matters related to maladministration or any prejudicial conduct in state affairs which may affect the environment in which businesses operate. This includes the conduct of the police, regulatory bodies and government departments responsible for issuing licences,” she said.

Gcaleka emphasised the importance of addressing irregularities in the procurement process and improving transparency in the City of eThekwini, stating that this effort was aligned with the ongoing systemic investigation initiated by her office in the City of Johannesburg.

Recognising the crucial role played by the business sector in promoting good governance, Gcaleka said she sought to foster collaboration between government entities and business.

The acting public protector said her office noted that these efforts were aimed at stabilising governance and facilitating economic growth in the province.

“The business sector is a crucial role player in the stabilisation of good governance in state affairs, as evidenced in the Zondo Commission’s State Capture Report, which is a product of the remedial action of the PPSA’s 2016 State of Capture Report.”

Gcaleka appealed to business leaders to offer their premises as service points for the public protector’s office as this would enable members of the public to access complaint lodgement facilities conveniently.

Moreover, she said, plans were underway to establish drop boxes at local businesses, where individuals experiencing challenges with government-related matters could submit their complaints.

Discussions were also underway, she said, with a prominent retailer to place such drop boxes in far-flung areas where the public protector’s presence was limited.

Additionally, she said, her office was engaging the provincial departments to establish satellite offices within their premises, expanding their accessibility across KZN.

