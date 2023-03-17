Businessman Sheldon Tatchell secures seat as director at Fasa

Legends Barbershop CEO and founder Sheldon Tatchell has reached another milestone after he was elected to the board of Franchise Association of South Africa (Fasa).

Tatchell, who was elected as director and board member of Fasa on Tuesday, took to social media on Thursday to share his excitement.

As the only recognised representative body of the rapidly growing franchise industry, Fasa‘s aim is to ensure that its members practise ethical franchising and that it continues to develop and expand the business environment for franchising in South Africa.

Lengends Barbershop has expanded to 72 outlets spread out across South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho.

Tatchell started out as a consultant at Standard Bank for six years and later decided to follow his childhood dream to shave people’s hair.

His first bunch of clients got their haircuts at his cousin’s internet café’ Stoep in Eldorado Park.

Tatchell described the appointment as a big step in his career, and elaborated that Fasa takes responsibility for and looks after major franchise players including McDonalds, Famous Brands and the Spur Group.

“I am honoured to be part of the association and looking forward to learn more and also add value to the association,” he said.

“I cannot say that I have achieved one of my goals, but I have always been interested in franchising, hence my business Legends Barbershop is a franchise.”

He shared some advice for small business owners.

“To small business owners looking to franchise their businesses, people buy into the systems that you create for your business,” he said.

“Let your systems be clear and easy for someone else to replicate. Everything rises and falls on the systems you create.”

Tatchell mentors a handfull of small business owners and assists them in the scale of their businesses.

