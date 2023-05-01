SA Wine appoints its first chair

The new umbrella body for the South African wine and brandy industry, SA Wine, has had its inaugural board meeting and announced its new chair and CEO.

The board appointed Ronald Ramabulana as an independent board member and elected him as chairman. In addition, the SA Wine board appointed Rico Basson, Vinpro MD, as the CEO, and he will commence his new role on June 1.

“This ushers in a new era for the South African wine industry, where the amendment in industry support structures will bring about much-needed improved collaboration, which will make this industry more resilient, profitable and sustainable,” SA Wine said.

Remgro appoints new non-executive director

Remgro has appointed Thabi Leoka as a non-executive director.

“Dr Leoka has considerable experience in finance and a passion for emerging markets and African economies,’ the company said.

Leoka has a PhD and master’s degree in science, specialising in economics, from the London School of Economics and also holds a master of arts degree in economic development and international trade and a BA in social science from Wits University.

New Oceana remuneration committee chair appointed

Oceana has appointed Thoko Mokgosi-Mwantembe as its new remuneration committee chair.

Mokgosi-Mwantembe, an independent non-executive director and member of the remuneration committee, also assumed her position as a member of the corporate

governance and nominations committee on April 6, following the company’s

annual general meeting.

