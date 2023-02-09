Clicks appoints Christine Ramon as non-executive director

Clicks Group has appointed Christine Ramon as its independent non-executive director with effect from Tuesday, 7 February.

Ramon is a highly experienced corporate financial executive with extensive board expertise. A chartered accountant who served as chief financial officer and as executive director of AngloGold Ashanti for eight years.

She is currently a non-executive director of Vodafone plc and a member of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprises Council. She was previously a director of MTN Group, and deputy chairperson International Federation of Accountants and the Financial Reporting Standards Council of South Africa.

Clicks Group chairman David Nurek said: Christine’s wide-ranging financial, strategic and leadership experience in large listed companies, together with her governance experience, make her an asset for any board.

“We believe she will add considerable value to the group in the areas of financial and capital management, risk, governance and general board oversight,” added Nurek.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author