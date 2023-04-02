Companies bolster boards with new appointments

Maqache gets new role in Capital Appreciation board

Capital Appreciation this week announced that its board had appointed Rorisang Maqache to its nominations and remuneration committee.

“Roxy has served as a non-executive director of the company since December 2020,” the company said.

Growthpoint Properties appoints new debt officer

Growthpoint Properties this week announced that it had appointed Aasha Patel, in her capacity as group treasurer, has been appointed as debt officer effective from 1 April 2023, replacing Dirkje Bouma, who has resigned effective 31 March 2023.

Khumalo joins Airports Company South Africa board

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) last month appointed Andile Khumalo as the company’s non-executive director following his nomination by the Public Investment Corporation, effective 3 March. In addition, the Acsa board also appointed Khumalo to its audit and risk committee.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author