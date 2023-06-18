Business

Court orders lying homeowner to refund R1.5m to Discovery Insure

By Bongani Mdakane
SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 21: Discovery offices on February 21, 2019 in Sandton, South Africa. The new Discovery Bank announced it would give black depositors 10% equity of its tech-led bank when they sign-up. (Photo by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

Discovery Insure has won a case against a client in the Supreme Court of Appeal to refund the insurance company R1.5-million and interest of 10.25% per annum, which will be calculated from June 2017 to date of final payment.Discovery filed a suit against Tshamunwe Masindi, a Pretoria-based homeowner, on December 14, 2017, in the Pretoria High Court in which the company sought repayment of the sum of R1 647 592.67 together with ancillary relief and costs of suit.

