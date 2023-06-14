Drip Footwear owner’s Kiddies Republic undergoes liquidation

Kiddies Republic, a children’s apparel brand and retailer, is currently undergoing a liquidation process.

The first store opened at the Mall of the North in Polokwane on July 30 2022 and its inception was to introduce a new value-for-money children’s clothing retailer that is affordable for a specific target market.

Other branches in Limpopo were at Chris Hani Crossing and Thavhani Mall. The retailer also had a branch in Centurion, Pretoria in Gauteng.

In a statement shared with Sunday World, the establishment said it hoped the business would become successful, however, it was not the case.

“Kiddies Republic was not financially viable thus the difficult and unfortunate decision to close our doors and undergo a liquidation process,” reads the statement.

“All stakeholders were informed by management of the liquidation and subsequent appointment of the liquidators.”

The statement further reads that Kiddies Republic is a separate entity from other entities managed by CEO Lekau Sehoana, who is also the owner of Drip Footwear.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.