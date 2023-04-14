Eskom appoints Bheki Nxumalo as new head of generation

Eskom has appointed Bheki Nxumalo to the role of head of generation effective from Friday, the company has said.

Nxumalo boasts about 20 years of experience in the energy sector at all levels. He previously worked within the ranks of the power utility as CEO for Eskom Enterprise and Eskom Rotek Industries.

The power utility has been without a permanent head of generation since May 2022 following the resignation of long-serving Philip Dukashe.

Calib Cassim, Eskom’s acting group CEO, said the search for a permanent head of generation has been extensive.

“We have been searching for the group executive for generation for a while now. It has been very difficult to find a suitable candidate that would hit the ground running,” said Cassim.

“The generation recovery plan is in full swing, we needed someone that would passionately drive the execution of the recovery plan while inspiring staff to go beyond their reach.”

Nxumalo has worked as a power station manager at two Eskom power stations and as general manager at Kusile power station in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

“We approached Nxumalo to consider the role. Naturally, he took his time to reflect on our request and [to] discuss it with his family and advisors.

“We were excited to hear that he decided to take the challenge. He is clearly the best person for the job. Our priority is to give him all the support he needs to do what he loves.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Nxumalo said he believes in the capability of the power utility to improve power generation.

“I am truly honoured to be asked to lead Eskom generation at this critical time. I literally grew up at Eskom,” Nxumalo said.

“I strongly believe that Eskom has the technical and managerial capability to turn things around.”

