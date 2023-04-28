FlySafair launches R9 ticket ‘birthday bonanza’

South African airline FlySafair has brought back its ridiculously low R9 ticket sale, which is inclusive of all taxes.

According to the airline, they will be catering for 50,000 people, and the sale will commence next week for a one-way local flight.

The sale is in celebration of their nine years in business after the country lost Comair, which was liquidated in 2022, and Mango being on the brink of liquidation.

On their website, the airline said it started operating its first scheduled domestic flight on October 16, 2014, and has since grown to be a significant player in the domestic air travel space.

“The airline now operates over 150 flights a day connecting all major South African cities, with additional connections to Mauritius and Zanzibar.

“This year we are going big with 50,000 tickets, which equates to an entire 264 Boeing 737-800 aircraft full of passengers flying for only R9,” the airline said.

On its Twitter account, it encouraged passengers who want to participate in the sale to create their profiles on its website ahead of the sale.

“This means you can pre-load your traveller info, save your card details, and enjoy speedier payments.”

@FlySafair open the R9 flights pls!! 🙏🏾😭 — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) April 28, 2023

Yoh sana FlySaFair R9 ticket sales — Stax 🧚 (@L_RightOff) April 26, 2023

@FlySafair open the R9 flights please. We need some time out of the country. — Segametsi Songwane (@SSegametsi) April 28, 2023

Where are you going with @FlySafair R9 sale? — Alpha.com (@Amien678) April 27, 2023

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author