Former rugby player, partner expand diamond business

Former rugby player and businessman Robin Bhebhe has expanded his diamond business OCGems to selling rough diamonds and custom-made diamond jewellery.

This comes as he celebrates the 10-year milestone as the CEO for the well-known diamond cutting and polishing company in Kimberley, the capital city of Northern Cape known for its diamond mines, among others.

Bhebhe was introduced to the diamond industry in 2013, kicking off in a memorable start after he was named the best student at the Kimberly International Diamond & Jewellery Academy.

He was granted a full bursary to further his studies at the academy in 2014 and a scholarship to study gemmology in 2015 by the Gemological Institution of America.

When Bhebhe, together with his lecturer Desmond Rantsoma ventured into the diamond space, they found it hard to break into the industry, as they found that funding for rough diamonds and equipment was in similarly short supply.

“There are always challenges in life, but how you overcome them becomes your differentiator. Everyone’s journey is unique and different,” said Bhebhe.

“In this industry, you have to take the time to build networks and partnerships, and do the hard yards of attending trade events and networking.

“Today, OCGems is exiting the incubator and moving its own premises in the historic diamond mining town of Kimberly. It has a staff complement of seven, and is looking to grow that as it develops the business.

“What’s next for OCGems? With the right foundations in place, the company is already looking abroad to build its business to business operations, while growing its collaborations with local jewellers and manufacturers.”

Rantsoma said the pair has ironed out its flaws and ready to dazzle.

He said at the end of 2020, they joined the De Beers’ enterprise development programme, which helped them see the future of their business with a clearer eye.

“Before the programme, we were basically running a tuck shop. The diamond industry is all about credibility. Diamonds are an ultra high-value product, and people have to trust you.

“By sticking it out through the tough years, what we were actually doing was building trust and credibility, and showing the industry that we are not just fly by nights. Today, it is starting to pay off,” said Rantsoma.

He said it had been hard to break through the industry, but it was exciting to now realise that they have access to markets and a steady supply of rough diamonds.

