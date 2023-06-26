Gauteng has solutions to resolve crippling power crisis – Dakile

Gauteng will host an energy indaba next month in a bid to resolve loadshedding, which has crippled the economy and led to the shutdown of a number of businesses.

This statement was made by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s economic adviser Dumisani Dakile on the first day of the Soweto Investment Conference, which took place at Nasrec this week.

Dakile, who delivered the keynote address at the conference on behalf Lesufi, who was said to be out of the country to promote the province as an investment destination, said the Gauteng government believed it had solutions to its power crisis.

“We believe that we have solutions now. We believe that people have been able to provide us with the kind of solutions that can be under-taken in order for us to resolve the issue of loadshedding,” he said, adding that SMMEs contributed to solutions.

The two-day conference held under the theme “township economic development” is in its second year and aims to bring together businesses and potential investors to explore growth opportunities, especially in townships.

Dakile said the province could end its electricity woes. “We have solutions; we are ready to share them.

“For this financial year, we have allocated R1.2-billion to engage with the private sector to resolve the issue of energy,” he said.

“I always make an example that I can’t understand why Soweto must be in such a crisis, why Soweto must be loadshed when we have the Soweto towers that are just sitting there idling and doing absolutely nothing.

“As part of the programme to intervene and address the issue of loadshedding, we believe that government must take back that particular city power and we must be able to invest in it and make sure that we resolve, among others, the problems of loadshedding in the province,” he said.

The conference focused on four key themes: trade and investment; energy security and alternative energy supply to the business community of Soweto; infrastructure development; and safety, security and environment.

Speaking at the conference, South African Township and Village Tourism Association chair Thulani Nzima, called on development funders to look at township and village businesses with fresh eyes because of their unique nature.

“There’s a lot of posturing and ambiguity about exactly what it is that you want and how you want it,” he said.

He said the big four banks, which were in attendance, also had a long way to go in tailoring their investment assessment to suit businesses in township and villages.

He also called on the politicians to show their commitment to transformation by “putting money where their mouth is”.

“You have an opportunity to legislate and legislate correctly … to legislate for good,” he said.

He said if the governing party was serious about transformation, it should put punitive measures to deal with those who do not comply with legislation.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa