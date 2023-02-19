Government to launch massive Wi-Fi rollout

The government has given telecommunications companies five years to deploy 4G and 5G networks in rural areas, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said this week.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author