Feisty Koosimile builds an empire

Businesswoman Kgomotso Koosimile is a woman of steel and ambition, competing head-on with her counterparts in the male-dominated construction industry.

Koosimile, in her 40s, has been at the helm of construction for 20 years, trading as Ofentse and Kgomotso Business Enterprise. The empire, she says, has been through toil and hard work, “but resilience kept me going”.

Born in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, Koosimile’s company has yielded good returns. The secret, she says, is faultless workmanship and resilience.

Why did she undertake such an onerous task in this tough construction business? “It was all about getting financial freedom and building a legacy. But there was also an element of wanting to create employment opportunities and contributing to the growth of the economy,” she said.

She adds: “It all started as a dream, but the dream has turned into something big, something important to empower communities.

“Realising how this industry contributes to the growth of economy in the country, I believe I need to play my part towards bringing the best in the industry through passion and eagerness to strive for excellence.”

Despite hardships and marginalisation because of gender considerations, these hurdles have not deterred her from striving for greatness in the industry.

“I believe nothing can stop women reaching the sky, and their full potential in an industry that was previously the domain of men.

“Women have been marginalised for centuries. Men have a wrong perception about them as they believe their place is in the kitchen. That mentality is wrong and should be abandoned,” she said.

Koosimile studied project management at the Tshwane University of Technology and business management at the Benoni Technical College.

She said when it all started, financial institutions such as banks and government funding institutions did not want to help her.

“I am thankful to my mother, who assisted me in a big way to realise my dream. When you are ambitious and eager to build your business, you come across challenges and get snubbed on your quest to get business, especially as a woman. There are so many technicalities and negative vibes that you come across, however, if you are not a feisty person, you will give up,” she said.

Her business has now begun to venture into other projects such as cement manufacturing and bricks and ready-mix concrete spheres.

“We work on huge projects for the government and private sector. In this area of work we compete with big construction companies,” she said.

She helps youngsters in her community by funding their studies. She also donates groceries and helps needy families bury their loved ones. The company employs at least 20 people.

“My vision is to see my business grow. If we grow, we will create employment opportunities for others, especially women and youth.

“Having shown courage and positive character, I pushed hard to build my business through the assistance of men and women I work with. We believed that this business has what it takes to play a crucial role in contributing to the economy of the country. If you believe that success is within reach, nothing can stop you from reaching for the stars,” said Koosimile.

