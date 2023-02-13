Go-getter’s dream firm grows in leaps and bounds

Go-getter Thabo Monareng took the plunge and a leap of faith to establish a sought-after information communications company.

This was after he spent years working in the entertainment industry as a radio producer and promoter. It all came together for him when he fulfilled his dream and established his information technology company in 2002.

For Monareng ,42, who hails from Moretele village in the North-West to build GTM Computer Surgeon (GTMCS) was his lifelong ambition.

The company, he said, provides services to his clients through ICT support, network infrastructure, communications, hardware support and development and sales.

Driven by passion to succeed, Monareng would soon see his business thrive and “achieve great success”.

He attributes the success to “expert knowledge and sound ICT principles”.

“The success of my business is credited to the dedicated team of experts in my employ. I am glad this has helped us to rise to prominence. I am passionate about ICT.

“My love and passion and vision for ICT developed when I was young. Hard work was part of my commitment to achieve success,” he said.

Monareng, who holds a diploma in advanced computer engineering from Birnam Business College, Braam-fontein, said immediately after graduating, he went to register his company and the company just grew in leaps and bounds.

“We truly function out of the box, and this helps us to strengthen our clients’ businesses. Despite economic difficulties faced by many SMMEs, we have had our fair share of misfortunes. However, we are determined to stay afloat,” says Monareng.

The outfit had sealed deals, he said, with various top ICT companies, including Intel, Samsung, Oracle, Huawei, Microsoft, HP, Dell, HP, Molex, Mustek Limited, Tarsus Technologies, Pinnacle Africa and Eurobytes Technologies, among others.

Also, the company has government clients, among them, Gauteng economic development, the SA National Defence Force, Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Gauteng health, the South African Local Government Association and TVET colleges.

The company has offices in eight provinces and employs more than 20 full-time employees and a few contract employees.

“We are pushing the boundaries to get to reach the pinnacle of our capabilities. Our vision is to build an empire in the sector.

“I live my dream,” concludes Monareng.

