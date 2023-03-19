Nothing is impossible if you believe, says New Gen Billiards founder

Small enterprise owner Randall Arendse, 40, runs a pool-table refurbish business that started in December 2021.

New Gen Billiards was formed in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

The business focuses on refurbish and repairing pool tables to give them a new finished look. The business provides clients with moving services and occasionally sells refurbished pool tables and accessories.

Arendse studied law and obtained a senior paralegal diploma. He currently works with third-party claims.

He shared that the business idea derived from his passion for the game of pool table and the wood crafts designs of the tables.

The start-up cash for his business, as he described it, came from his now depleted savings and a portion of his monthly salary.

He shared with Sunday World that he started selling ice-cream to generate more capital.

“My current challenges are funding, building the branding with limited resources and the current competition of similar business ventures to mine,” Arendse said.

However, he has the faith that his business will prosper.

“With the hunger, I must prosper. This business has what it takes to make it. Nothing is impossible if you believe and work hard at it,” he said.

Arendse has a bird’s eye view on the future of New Gen Billiards, he has a desire to expand his business to other sub-divisions such as ice-cream sales, garden service, shuttle service and create jobs based on the skill sets in the community.

“My ambitions are to soon own a fleet of delivery vehicles and a full staff complement dedicated and working hard in achieving the business goals,”

He attended a networking wine and dine, where two artists entertain guest while they network on February 24 in the City of Mogale. He engaged with the Minister of Arts and Culture Charles Mabaso and was encouraged by the interest that Mabaso paid to his business venture.

He said: “I engaged with the Minister of Arts and Culture Charles Mabaso, and what a great man he is.”

The next network session is expected to take place on March 31, the second of 14 engagements to take place where music, food, and networking meet.

The Two of a Kind Masterkey Music Series’ main purpose is for small businesses to establish partnerships with the public sector to enhance economic growth and development.

The mayor of the City of Mogale, Tyrone Micheal Gray, spoke to Sunday World and detailed his choice to host in Mogale,

“We chose Mogale City as the environment is very conducive to networking and listening to good musical items and have good food.”

He believes that those who eat together, stay together.

“We want to stimulate a networking structure of all SMMEs [small businesses] in the city and create a database that larger companies can have access to and cycle the money and keep it in the Mogale City, we want to capitalize on sharing resources,” Gray said.

