Qwesha balances studying and running a busy farm

Having learnt farming from his late grandfather at a young age, Tulani Qwesha, who hails from Nqamakwe village in the Eastern Cape, was inspired to start his farming business three years ago.

The 23-year-old, born second from a family of three, pursues his studies at the University of Fort Hare, studying for a BCom economics and information systems degree at the East London campus. When he started his higher education in 2021, he used part of his National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to buy manure, chemicals, seedlings and other necessities he needed for his business.

“I saw the opportunity when I had NSFAS money, hence I saw no reason to ask for assistance at home.

“We have about 11 hectares of land at home which I use for my business. From my NSFAS allowance, I used R900 to start my business.”

“I got farming tips from farmers in Durban, some of whom came from the Eastern Cape. I got invaluable information from them on how to produce for local supply and to produce products with export potential.

“We mostly communicate via social media platforms, and they gave me good production programmes, which have worked for them as well. I also do my own research by outsourcing information from Malawi.”

Qwesha employs five villagers to look after his crops while he pursues his studies. His mother oversees everything in his absence.

“I do not need to be there for the day-to-day running of the farm. I am mostly there when I need to harvest or during weekends. In my absence, my mother makes certain that things are done properly so that we do not disappoint our customers. She has been nothing but supportive ever since I ventured into farming.”

When he started his business, Qwesha named it Buxton Farm Fresh – in memory of his father, Buxton.

Since Qwesha does not have his own transport, he hires a bakkie for delivery purposes.

“I supply Superspar retailer in Dutywa, Food Lover’s Market in East London as well as small restaurants. I supply them with lettuce, spinach, peppers and

tomatoes.”

Speaking on what he wants to achieve in the future, the young farmer said he hoped to apply to service more retail shops in the country or even embark on

international trade. Like any other business, it was not all smooth going. There were hurdles along the road, but he was not deterred. “I have had and still experience financial problems. Transport is costly and having to hire a bakkie whenever I have a

delivery to make is constantly crippling my returns.

“However, I persevere and make sure that my business will grow to its full capacity.”

He said he wished he had funding to expand his business as it is hard to run a business from “one’s own pocket”.

