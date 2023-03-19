Township-based Delivery Ka Speed growing in leaps and bounds

Small steps, baby steps, and look where budding businessman Godiragetse Mogojane has turned out to be – from humble beginnings to dizzy heights of being a successful businessman.

Mogojane, 25, has been mulling over what it would take to tackle the stubbornly high unemployment rate by offering sought-after employment opportunities to the youth.

Two years ago, Mogojane got concerned about the high rate of unemployment in Hammanskraal, his place of birth. What can I do, he must have asked himself, to alleviate poverty and unemployment in my area?

After all, charity begins at home.

Today, young Mogojane’s dream is bearing fruits. The small company he established in 2021 is growing wings. Delivery Ka Speed is its name.

Through it he is, in small measures, doing his part to alleviate poverty by creating employment opportunities for unemployed youth in his neck of the wood.

Mogojane is alleviating youth unemployment through the provision of food items and delivery service.

The flourishing Delivery Ka Speed business started in 2021 soon after he completed a BCom degree at the University of Johannesburg.

He says he drew inspiration for his business when he returned home to Hammanskraal, north of Gauteng.

He realised that some of his high school mates had not furthered their studies. More disturbing was that even graduates were unemployed.

His became famous and folks in the area began to speak highly of him.

Praises were showered upon wallowing over the fact that he had made a success of his study in Johannesburg, also running a tutoring side hustle, which is considered an accomplishment.

“I was frustrated by what I saw daily. Former high school mates were spending all their time at a local spaza. They felt there was nothing for them to do and looking up to me. because I have been out of town,” he says.

“I realised they all dreamt of making some money and one day to get out of Hammanskraal for greener pastures.

“I then realised we had consistent delivery services in Johannesburg, and this did not happen in Hammanskraal. So, this was our chance to fill the gap.

“I then started the Delivery Ka Speed business. I have managed to get most of the guys a chance to be employed, and I am proud to say they respect this job.”

As a parting shot, Mogojane says the success of his business helped him realise that unemployment is not driven by laziness, but more by lack of job opportunities.

Now the green shoots are beginning to show in Hammanskraal and beyond.

Mogojane plans to spread the business to more townships in Gauteng, including more than 20 townships in Pretoria.

The business will also be rolled out in Limpopo and North-West, and later nationally.

