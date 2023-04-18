‘Interim board will guide SAA toward prosperous future’

The appointment of SAA interim board underscores government’s unwavering commitment to the success and stability of the national carrier, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“Their exceptional experience and expertise will guide the airline toward a prosperous future in collaboration with the Takatso Consortium,” Gordhan said during the announcement of the airline’s interim board of directors on Monday.

“We recognise the challenges SAA has faced in the past and the importance of learning from those experiences to ensure the airline’s future success.”

He added that the government is resolute “in demonstrating our dedication to restructuring SAA and revitalising state-owned enterprises”, as part of its broader commitment to promoting economic growth and development.

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom was appointed as the interim non-executive director and chairperson of the carrier while professor John Lamola, who was the national carrier’s chairperson, will remain as the interim non-executive director and interim CEO.

Joining the two on the board are:

Fathima Gany

Fundi Sithebe

Mahlubi Mazwi

Advocate Johannes Weapond

Clarissa Appana

Dumisani Sangweni

The Department of Public Enterprises explained that the appointments mark “a significant step forward in the national carrier’s ongoing transformation”, saying the new board will serve until “the introduction of the strategic equity partner, Takatso Consortium”.

“The interim board remains dedicated to tackling key priorities including implementing cost-saving measures, expanding route networks, elevating customer satisfaction, and expediting all requisite regulatory preparations to ensure a seamless transition as the Takatso Consortium assumes its role as the majority shareholder,” the department said.

