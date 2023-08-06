Investors must realise AI does not replace human judgment

In the ever-evolving landscape of finance and investment, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool that can potentially revolutionise the way investors access information and make decisions.

However, financial experts caution against viewing AI as a magic solution to boost portfolio performance. Nico Katzke, head of portfolio solutions at Satrix, emphasises that the real value of AI lies in its ability to educate rather than provide direct financial advice.

“At its core, artificial intelligence is just an incredibly efficient collation of information,” said Katzke. “If you ask it to guide your investment decisions, it’ll give you convincing responses that feel so intuitively human. We trust them more than we should. The problem is you need to know what questions to ask and how to interrogate the answers. That’s where a human financial adviser can play a pivotal role.”

AI can provide investors with valuable insights, such as everything they need to know about a company in mere seconds, aiding in portfolio research, understanding investment vehicles, and grasping financial market dynamics. It serves as an educational tool, empowering investors to deepen their knowledge and market understanding.

Katzke emphasises that while AI can enhance investors’ knowledge, it cannot replace the experience and expertise of a human financial adviser. He indicated that AI is not a crystal ball, and its potential is best harnessed when used in conjunction with human judgment.

It can guide investors to become better informed but the decision-making process must still involve human intelligence.

One potential application of AI in the investment landscape is in diversification.

Katzke envisions a future where AI evaluates a person’s entire portfolio to suggest ways to diversify across different sources of risk. Although this idea is still in its early stages, it showcases the potential AI holds in optimising portfolio management.

AI has the potential to democratise investing, making it more accessible to a broader range of people. With market prices instantaneously reflecting all available information, the playing field becomes more level. This price efficiency could lower cost barriers and lead more investors to consider indexation as active managers face increasing pricing pressure.

However, Katzke advises against falling into the trap of AI hype. “We need to treat open AI for what it is – a great way to source information quickly,” he cautions. “Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s human or a genie that can predict top sources of return.”

Tips for Investors:

• Understand AI’s role: Acknowledge that AI is a valuable educational tool, not a replacement for human judgment.

• Diversify your sources of information: Do not rely solely on AI for data. Use multiple sources to validate and cross-check the information AI provides.

• Consult with a human financial adviser: Seek guidance from a professional who can interpret AI-generated insights and tailor them to your specific financial situation and goals.

• Be cautious of AI hype: avoid making impulsive decisions based solely on AI predictions.

• Stay informed about market trends: continuously educate yourself about financial markets and

investment strategies to stay ahead of the curve.

