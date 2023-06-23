Latest employment equity report to be released

The Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) will on Friday brief the media at the handover of its 23rd Employment Equity Report in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

The CEE Report, which provides the status of the Employment Equity (EE) of the labour market in the country – as reported by the designated employers in the 2022 cycle, will be presented and handed over to Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi by the commission chairperson, Tabea Kabinde.

The commission will also hand over the Public Register, a list of all the designated employers who form part of the report.

“The commission will further clarify and highlight the objectives and amendments to the Employment Equity Act, including sector targets. According to the commission, this will clear the controversies and misunderstandings portrayed in the ensuing deliberations on these issues,” the department said on Friday.

Minister Nxesi will then deliver his remarks on the 23rd CEE Annual Report, Public Register, as well as key areas of the EE Amendments and finally, accept and thereafter release the report for public consumption after the presentation.

