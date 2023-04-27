Michelle Austin wins big at ‘Forty Under 40 Africa Awards’

The Forty Under 40 Africa Awards have selected South African finance expert and Keegor Group’s financial director, Michelle Austin, as a jury member for their South African edition.

Austin won the Forty Under 40 Africa Award in the manufacturing category in March 2023, and joins the awarding board alongside Angela Senosha of Positive Switch and Reginald Pillay of Arniston Global. Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Waseem Carrim (CEO of the National Youth Development Agency), and Simphiwe Mbatha (Member of the National Assembly).

The Forty Under 40 Africa Awards identify, honour, and celebrate a cross-section of the continent’s most influential and accomplished business leaders under the age of forty across industries.

The awards also recognise dedicated individuals who have made significant contributions to business growth, professional excellence, and community service and have risen through the ranks of their companies or industries at a young age.

Her dedication and hard work have also earned her and Keegor two prestigious TITAN Awards. Austin received the Platinum TITAN Business Award for Woman Leadership of the Year, recognising her achievements as a female business leader who has made a significant impact on the company and the industry.

Keegor SA was awarded the Gold TITAN Business Award for entrepreneurship in the manufacturing sector. It honours the achievements of organisations worldwide, demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and strategy, allowing their businesses to grow exponentially since inception.

Austin hopes these awards will inspire the next generation of South African business leaders.

“I am truly grateful and privileged to be recognised as one of Africa’s best. This proves to all future leaders that your dreams will come true if you dream big and work hard. This is history in the making,” said Austin.

Throughout her career, Austin has been a pivotal figure in many areas, benefiting and influencing a broad spectrum of organisations, communities, and global economies.

In 2022, she was named Business Woman of the Year by the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (SEIFSA). She is a mentor for the 2023 SAICA mentorship programme and a leader of the Gauteng chapter of the Women’s Business Club, which helps women succeed in business.

“I am honoured to be recognised and grateful for the support of my colleagues. It is exciting to have received these awards as recognition for all the sacrifices and long hours. This is also a victory for the Keegor team, who make a difference with their daily progressive work. It also serves as a tribute to all the wonderful individuals who have supported and guided me along my journey,” she added.

