Minerals Council appoints new CEO

This week, the Minerals Council South Africa appointed Mzila Mthenjane as its new chief executive (CEO). Mthenjane, who holds a mining engineering degree, is Exxaro Resources’ head of stakeholder affairs.

Mthenjane has over 30 years of experience in the South African mining industry and financial services.

“We are pleased to appoint someone of Mzila’s experience and ability to the role of Minerals Council CEO,” Minerals Council president Nolitha Fakude said in a statement.

Mthenjane replaces Roger Baxter, who leaves the Minerals Council at the end of June.

The Minerals Council represents 78 mining companies and associations representing over 1 000 junior, emerging and exploration companies. The Minerals Council’s members account for 90% of South Africa’s mineral production.

Tshiamiso Trust appoints new CEO

Tshiamiso Trust, a company that manages thousands of claims for mineworkers eligible for compensation due to contracting TB or silicosis, working in certain gold mines has appointed Dr Munyadziwa Kwinda as its new CEO on Thursday.

Dr Kwinda, who was very instrumental as the Ombudsman at the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), is a highly qualified health professional and an expert in bioethics and health and medical law.

Dr Kwinda holds science and medicine degrees from the University of Venda and the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal, as well as post-graduate qualifications in family medicine, bioethics and health law. He also holds a post-graduate degree in law.

In a non-executive capacity, he has also served on various boards and committees, including as national councillor for the South African Medical Association, vice-chairperson of the Medical and Dental Professions Board at the HPCSA, as a member of Council, Governance and Audit and Risk Committees at the Vaal University of Technology, as vice-chairperson of the Aeromedical Committee at the South African Civil Aviation

Authority, and as a member of the National Health Research Ethics Council.

With 20 years working experience, Dr Kwinda has held various management positions at senior, executive, and non-executive levels.

Momentum Metropolitan announces board changes

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) this week announced several board changes.

The group appointed Phillip Matlakala as an independent non-executive director of MMH and Momentum Metropolitan Life (MML), effective 1 June.

Matlakala is also appointed as a member of the group’s fair practices and social, ethics and transformation committees.

“Mr Matlakala is a highly experienced businessman and independent non-executive director, having spent over 30 years in the insurance industry in South Africa and the rest of Africa regions.

In addition, he spent many years in Momentum Metropolitan, serving in various roles, including as CEO of Metropolitan Retail before his retirement in 2014.”

He has a B Juris and B Proc and completed a taxation and financial planning programme from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

The group appointed Devrajh Soondarjee as an independent non-executive director of MMH and MML, effective 1 June.

In addition, the companies appointed Soondarjee as a member of the group’s audit and social, ethics and transformation committees, effective 1 June.

“Mr Soondarjee is a seasoned and commercially orientated chartered accountant with over 35 years of experience in the corporate sector.

He has held various senior executive roles in the financial, telecom, and professional services industries.

‘His previous roles included chairman of Grindrod Bank and CFO of Cell C. He was also group financial director of Sasfin Bank for ten years and director of finance at Deloitte for ten years,’ Momentum added.

“Soondarjee has a bachelor of accounting science, honours in bachelor of accounting science and a postgraduate diploma in auditing from Unisa,” the group added.

Discovery appoints a new company secretary

Discovery announced that it had appointed Ayanda Manqele, its current deputy group company secretary, as the acting group company secretary effective 31 May. Manqele will hold this position until 31 August.

Discovery also announced that Ayanda Ceba had been appointed as a group company secretary effective September 1 2023. Ceba will join from Telkom where she is the group company secretary and ethics officer.

She holds a BProc, LLB, and LLM in corporate law.

She is a qualified chartered company secretary and a fellow of the Corporate Governance Institute of Southern Africa.

