Moloisane takes up reins as new Optimi Workplace MD

Education and training company Optimi Workplace this year appointed Aunyana Moloisane as its new managing director.

Before taking up the position, Moloisane worked for Optimi Learning, including holding the position of managing director. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has previously worked for Deloitte, Lafarge, Nampak, Sasol, South African Breweries, and Telkom.

Moloisane has a bachelor of commerce degree in marketing and communications from the University of South Africa. In addition, he has an honours degree in commerce, specialising in business management.

Moloisane also has a master’s in business leadership from the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership.

