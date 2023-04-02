Mudau to steer Sansa to new heights as new CEO

The South African National Space Agency (Sansa) has appointed Humbulani Mudau as its CEO effective 1 April, according to a statement on the Sansa website.

Mudau will be the agency’s third CEO following the resignation of Val Munsami in February 2022.

He joins Sansa after a year of Andiswa Mlisa filling the role of acting chief executive.

Mudau has over 20 years of technical and management experience in space science and technology, particularly in earth observation systems, space technology development, remote sensing, and geospatial applications.

He holds a master’s degree in satellite remote sensing from the University of Paris VI. He also has a bachelor of honours science degree in environmental management and geospatial sciences from the University of Johannesburg. In addition, Mudau has a certificate in remote sensing from the University of Johannesburg and a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences from the University of Venda.

Mudau joins Sansa from his previous role as chief director of space science and technology at the Department of Science & Innovation.

