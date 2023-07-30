Business

NTGR wins fastest growing SMME 2023 award

NTGR Engineering

NTGR Engineering, a local engineering company, was recently crowned the fastest growing black-owned small, micro and medium enterprise (SMME) of the year during the 2023 Netbank Top Empowerment awards at the Indaba Hotel, Sandton.NTGR Engineering collected multiple awards for 2023, including a Mining Equipment Manufacturers SA (Memsa)award for Excellence in Digitised Services. Memsa awarded NTGR Engineering the award for adopting technological solutions for improved value-added services to clients.

