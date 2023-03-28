Proudly SA expo offers Nomgenge Duo platform to grow and shine

The Proudly South African brand held its 11th annual Buy Local Summit and Expo on Monday and Tuesday at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The event brought together captains of the industry in various economic sectors and featured more than 200 high-quality home-grown goods and service providers who showcased various products.

Proudly South African audits companies before they are approved to carry the Proudly SA logo, which serves as a signal to consumers about products that are locally produced.

Twenty-six-year old Siboniso Nomgenge, founder of Nomgenge Duo, a local clothing brand that started in 2018 from Eldorado Park in Johannesburg, partnered with Proudly South African in 2021.

Nomgenge said: “Mr Thebe from Brand South Africa paid my store in Eldorado Park a visit and he linked us with Proudly South African.

“The store got a special visit from the CEO, Eustace Mashimbye, and his board members, and since then our relationship with Proudly South African emerged.

“We are proud to carry this footprint on our brand as it certifies our products and shows clients that we take ourselves serious as a local brand.”

It was the first time Nomgenge attended the summit and expo since his partnership with Proudly South African formed.

Nomgenge shared his views on the summit with Sunday World.

“The summit and expo created a platform for Nomgenge Duo to reach and connect with different markets and people nationwide. The summit and expo is a good economic hub for local businesses like Nomgenge Duo to grow.

“The biggest benefit for me is networking, there are big brands and influential people present whom we have great hopes to work with in the future.”

The local clothing brand views the annual summit and expo as an opportunity to grow its clientele in and beyond Gauteng.

“We interact with Proudly South African daily on our social media platforms when we tag them,” said Nomgenge.

“And this past two days have given us an opportunity to meet new clients and interact with Proudly South African and new clients on a face-to-face basis.”

Nomgenge Duo, which represents township economic development, has been taken under the wings of Proudly South African for mentorship.

“The CEO, Eustace Mashimbye, mentors Nomgenge Duo. This guidance helps us pilot the future of our clothing brand,” he added.

