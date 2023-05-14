SAA/Takatso merger gets nod from watchdog

The controversial SAA deal with Takatso Aviation moved a step closer to finality when the Competition Commission on Friday recommended that the Competition Tribunal give the deal a green light depending on the disposition of subsidiary business interests and employment conditions.

Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga said the recommendation followed the commission’s investigation into the large merger notification received on June 3 last year.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.