SANParks appoints its first female CEO

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has appointed Hapiloe Sello as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), making her the first female CEO since its establishment in 1926.

Chairperson of the SANParks board Pam Yako said this announcement comes after a cabinet meeting on 29 March. Yako said the board is delighted to appoint a leader of Sello’s calibre to the role with a deep-rooted knowledge of the interconnectedness of conservation, tourism and people.

“I have no doubt that SANParks is in good hands for the next phase of its growth,” said Yako.

Sello joined SANParks in 2015 as its managing executive for tourism development and marketing and, amongst others, has acted as SANParks CEO from June to November 2022.

She spearheaded the implementation of the organisation’s commercialisation strategy and implemented several tourism products, events and strategic partnerships, which have helped bring in the necessary resources for the SANParks.

Yako said this is a significant step forward for transformation and women empowerment in the sector. “This is a huge leap forward for African conservation and tourism as a catalyst for progress and sustainable change.”

On behalf of the board, Yako extended their gratitude to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs, Barbara Creecy, for her unwavering support in this appointment.

“Lastly, the board would like to wish Sello well and all the best in her new role. We further encourage both internal and external stakeholders to support her in this role,” concluded Yako.

