Self-made chef Zamokuhle Mafuleka takes home top award

Journalist-turned-self-made chef Zamokuhle Mafuleka drew inspiration from her mother who loved cooking and trying out new recipes.

Speaking to Sunday World on Monday, Mafuleka said her mother used to mix her own spices to make unique sauces, which got her so fascinated about finding her way around the kitchen.

While studying towards her journalism qualification at the Tshwane University of Technology, Mafuleka would use her National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding to buy ingredients to try out new dishes.

“During my second year of studying, I actually realised what my real passion was. I told myself that I had one more year to go until I complete my diploma. At this time, I couldn’t drop out but would figure out the logistics later,” she said.

She currently has a registered business Food evotee but has aspirations to open her own restaurant, as well as an African cuisine establishment.

“My business is doing really well but I’m busy looking for funding so that I can buy equipment for the business because currently, I borrow whatever I use.

“I also do a lot of travelling and I refer to myself as a travelling cook.”

Speaking on her latest accolade at the Emerge Africa Awards at the weekend, she said she never thought she would one day walk away with an award for being a chef, especially because she did not go to school for it.

“I’m honestly still confused about whether I still want to practise journalism or follow my passion, however, I would not mind being a food journalist if the opportunity presented itself,” she said.

“Cooking and sharing recipes on social media makes me feel better, especially after a long day.”

