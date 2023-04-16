Sibanye-Stillwater deaths highlight safety issues

The death of four workers at mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater’s Burnstone project, located near Balfour, has once again brought safety issues in the lucrative industry to the fore.

The company, run by serial deal maker Neal Froneman, said on Friday that four contractors died at the facility when a newly constructed surface waste rock conveyor collapsed.

Sibanye, which is valued at just under R110-billion, said the collapse occurred while five contractor employees were installing a head pulley of the conveyor infrastructure.

“Tragically four persons were fatally injured, while a fifth person sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment. The board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater extends their sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased,” the mining house said. “A full investigation into the exact cause of the incident is underway and all relevant stakeholders have been informed.”

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said the incident involved the use of a 140-ton crane to lift the pulley from the ground and place it in position.

“No stone should be left unturned as one death is one too many”, said Masibulele Naki, NUM national health and safety secretary.

The fatal incident at Sibanye’s mine takes place just two months after the Minerals Council of South Africa said the South African mining industry had recorded its first-ever fatality-free January and its first full calendar month without a death.

Japie Fullard, chair of the Minerals Council CEO Zero Harm Forum, said the deadly accident at the Burnstone mine re-affirmed the council’s continued resolve to drive the journey to zero harm.

