SIU takes battle with Sisa Ngebulana’s companies to the ConCourt

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is challenging the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in favour of two companies associated with property mogul Sisa Ngebulana concerning an invalid government lease reportedly valued at R612-million.

The long-running legal matter started in February 2017 when the SIU applied in the Pretoria high court to set aside a lease between Phomella Property Investments and the department of public works (DPW) and for Phomella and the Rebosis Property Fund, owned by Ngebulana, to pay R104m in wasteful expenditure incurred during the lease. The SIU contended the lease covered an area greater than the department of justice (DoJ) needed.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author